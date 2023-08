Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2023 15:29 Hits: 2

Rodriguez was musically active in the 1970s but his story was made famous in a 2012 Oscar-winning documentary.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/sugar-man-singer-sixto-rodriguez-dies-at-81/a-66485282?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf