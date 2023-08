Articles

The rapper was convicted of shooting Megan Thee Stallion in July 2020 as they left a party in Los Angeles. Prosecutors argued that Tory Lanez had tried to turn public opinion against the plaintiff.

(Image credit: Damian Dovarganes/AP)

