Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2023 01:05 Hits: 0

The Canadian rapper shot Megan Thee Stallion at a pool party in 2020. The incident created a three-year-long furor in the hip-hop community.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tory-lanez-gets-10-years-for-shooting-megan-thee-stallion/a-66477779?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf