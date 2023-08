Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 09 August 2023 06:36 Hits: 0

Growing numbers of tourists have caused Italian cities and regions to set regulations through bans, controls and fees. Will they work?

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/italy-s-fight-against-mass-tourism/a-66453047?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf