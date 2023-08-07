Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 07 August 2023 16:58 Hits: 0

Based in Water Valley, Mississippi, Bark is the collaborative husband-and-wife duo of Susan Bauer Lee (drums and vocals) and Tim Lee (Fender bass VI and vocals). Susan has played and toured with Tim the past two decades with Bark and Tim Lee 3. Tim was a principal songwriter and member of The Windbreakers who did records with Mitch Easter in the ‘80s. He went on to play keys with Mitch in Let’s Active and was ubiquitous in the college rock scene through the early ‘90s.

Loud, their latest record produced by Matt Patton and Bronson Tew at Dial Back Sound, is out September 5th.

Premiering exclusively today is Bark’s rendition of the David Olney song “James Robertson Must Turn Right,” served up with the same worldly-wise authenticity while revealing two voices dedicated to their art of perfecting a sound equal parts post-punk and American roots music.

Olney sang this particular song for an online performance the afternoon before he passed away on stage, mid-song, at the 30A Songwriters Festival in 2020.

Of the late singer-songwriter and their friend, Tim tells American Blues Scene:

David Olney was an amazing songwriter, capable of all but raising the dead through his transcendent live performances. He was the very definition of ‘one of a kind’ and a great friend to and champion of Bark.

We miss him and wanted to pay tribute with our version of “James Robertson Must Turn Right.” Thanks to Matt Patton and Jay Gonzalez for their contributions to this recording.

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/2023/08/exclusive-premiere-bark-honors-david-olney-with-cover-of-james-robertson-must-turn-right/