The Daily Ripple-News Music Ideas

Switch to desktop

Articles

Exclusive Premiere: Bark Honors David Olney with Cover of ‘James Robertson Must Turn Right’

Category: Art/Music Hits: 0

Based in Water Valley, Mississippi, Bark is the collaborative husband-and-wife duo of Susan Bauer Lee (drums and vocals) and Tim Lee (Fender bass VI and vocals). Susan has played and toured with Tim the past two decades with Bark and Tim Lee 3. Tim was a principal songwriter and member of The Windbreakers who did records with Mitch Easter in the ‘80s. He went on to play keys with Mitch in Let’s Active and was ubiquitous in the college rock scene through the early ‘90s. 

Loud, their latest record produced by Matt Patton and Bronson Tew at Dial Back Sound, is out September 5th.

Exclusive Premiere: Bark Honors David Olney with Cover of ‘James Robertson Must Turn Right’

Premiering exclusively today is Bark’s rendition of the David Olney song “James Robertson Must Turn Right,” served up with the same worldly-wise authenticity while revealing two voices dedicated to their art of perfecting a sound equal parts post-punk and American roots music.

Olney sang this particular song for an online performance the afternoon before he passed away on stage, mid-song, at the 30A Songwriters Festival in 2020. 

Of the late singer-songwriter and their friend, Tim tells American Blues Scene

David Olney was an amazing songwriter, capable of all but raising the dead through his transcendent live performances. He was the very definition of ‘one of a kind’ and a great friend to and champion of Bark.
We miss him and wanted to pay tribute with our version of “James Robertson Must Turn Right.” Thanks to Matt Patton and Jay Gonzalez for their contributions to this recording.

Pre-order Loud

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/2023/08/exclusive-premiere-bark-honors-david-olney-with-cover-of-james-robertson-must-turn-right/

fShare
Pin It

News aggregator updating headlines throughout the day to top news & Links to international news, social commentary and columnists creating a better world. External links are provided for reference purposes. The Daily Ripple is not responsible for the content of external Internet sites. tlr workshop 2015

Top Desktop version