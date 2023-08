Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 07 August 2023 20:30 Hits: 0

United more by strategy than sound, the city's stars are fans-first nonconformists, who have often succeeded by doing the opposite of what the industry deems bankable.

(Image credit: Sipa USA via AP / Kevork Djansezian / Bennett Raglin / Theo Wargo/Getty Images / AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/07/1191679959/hip-hop-50-seattle