Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 06 August 2023 12:06 Hits: 5

The artist quit music in the early '60s, then later disappeared so completely even her family didn't know where she'd gone. Now, an album of her songs — as she wanted them heard — is coming out.

(Image credit: The Musick Group, Heroic Cities LLC)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/06/1192251789/the-mysterious-story-of-connie-converse-the-singer-songwriter-who-vanished