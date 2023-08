Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 16:37 Hits: 5

Cue up this fine specimen of authentic country music that will steal you away to a sublime place where all is right in the world like only the best of country music can do. Because this, ladies and gentlemen, is the best of country music.

The post Album Review – Vince Gill & Paul Franklin’s “Sweet Memories” first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/album-review-vince-gill-paul-franklins-sweet-memories/