11 Guys Quartet Premiere Video for Blues Rocker ‘He Ain’t Got You’

Published on Friday, 04 August 2023

The 11 Guys Quartet is: Paul Lenart (guitar), Bill “the Coach” Mather (bass), Paul Lenart (guitar) Chuck Purro (drums), and Richard Rosenblatt (harmonica). Billy, Paul, Chuck and Rosy got together in the early 1980s as the 11th Hour Band, played some great rockin’ blues, hit the Boston area clubs, and had some wild times. They released Hot Time In The City Tonight in 1985, the first album on the fledgling Tone-Cool Records imprint, and went on to play together off and on for the next few decades.

They all stayed busy with other pursuits, musical and otherwise, but their unique musical chemistry and friendship kept bringing the “11 Guys” back to their original quartet. 2020 saw the release of their international chart-climbing instrumental album, Small Blues and Grooves, followed by videos for singles such as “Black Cat Bone” and “Blues Beyond Midnight.”

Adding to their collection of fun videos, today the fellas share “He Ain’t Got You” — the song featuring a smoking blues vocal, a departure from their usual instrumental format. A slice of life you can dance to!

