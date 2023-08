Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 04 August 2023 17:30 Hits: 2

"We had written some of these songs around that," he says of his daughter's neurodegenerative disease diagnosis. "You don't know if people will feel that feel [you had] while writing it"

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/portugal-the-man-john-gourley-making-music-daughter-frances-1234800989/