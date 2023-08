Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 03 August 2023 09:01 Hits: 3

Hip-hop superstar Post Malone shares stories of fatherhood, self-doubt and why he named his latest album after his real name.

(Image credit: Alfred Marroquin/The Lede Company)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/03/1191417299/post-malone-chases-happiness-chicken-nuggets-and-love-in-new-album-austin