Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 03 August 2023 16:37 Hits: 1

The American rapper and singer is a hardcore fan of the collectible trading card game who bought its most valuable card for $800,000 last year. His latest purchase may be worth double that price.

(Image credit: Evan Agostini/Invision/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/03/1191841285/post-malone-bought-magic-gathering-mtg-one-ring-card-million