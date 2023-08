Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 03 August 2023 16:46 Hits: 1

"The chances are 100%. It has already been mixed. Everything’s ready to go by Kyle Lehning, Randy’s producer….a whole other album of Randy Travis music," says Randy's wife Mary.

The post “100% Chance” Randy Travis Has an Album of Unheard Music first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/100-chance-randy-travis-has-an-album-of-unheard-music/