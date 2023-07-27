Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 27 July 2023 17:31 Hits: 6

GA-20 is back with a new 45 featuring an eclectic mix of covers. “As much as we love traditional blues music, we also have a soft spot for traditional country and songs that tell a story. These are two great storytelling songs,” says Matt Stubbs, guitarist in the band.

With the ambition to bridge the gap between blues and country in their own distinctive way, GA-20 is proud to present a western-inspired and mysterious cover of the Lee Hazlewood-penned “Still as The Night” featuring Andie Belle on vocals. The song is a flip-side of their swampy rendition of Dolly Parton’s “Jolene.”

Read more https://www.americanbluesscene.com/2023/07/listen-ga-20-shares-new-stand-alone-single-still-as-the-night/