Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 02 August 2023 15:14 Hits: 4

The Texas Hill Country outside of Austin is filled with the authentic sounds of Texas country music. It also happens to be filled with a good handful of rare grasshopper species that researchers are just discovering.

The post New Grasshopper Species Named After Willie Nelson, Jerry Jeff Walker first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/new-grasshopper-species-named-after-willie-nelson-jerry-jeff-walker/