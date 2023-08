Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 02 August 2023

O'Connor committed to a lifetime program of dissent, discontent and refusal against establishment evils. She carried all that swirling vehemence in her body and exorcised it through her howling music.

(Image credit: Paul Bergen/Redferns/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/02/1191257525/sinead-oconnor-freedom-singer