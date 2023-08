Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 02 August 2023 21:29 Hits: 4

Court documents detail two years of disturbing allegations made against the four-time Grammy winning artist, who has become an international figure in part for championing women and body positivity.

(Image credit: Andy Kropa/Invision/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/08/02/1191675195/former-dancers-accuse-lizzo-harassment-creating-hostile-work-environment