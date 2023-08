Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 02 August 2023 09:33 Hits: 5

Just hours before the official start of the legendary Wacken heavy metal festival in northern Germany, organizers turned away fans due to chaos caused by extreme rain.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/wacken-heavy-metal-festival-organizers-turn-away-fans/a-66416112?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf