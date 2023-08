Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 02 August 2023

Jeff Tweedy and WILCO are back with a new album called Cousin, produced by Cate Le Bon, and set for release on September 29th. Recorded in the band’s legendary Chicago studio—The Loft—over a period of two years, the ten new tracks are written by band leader Jeff Tweedy, and feature musical performances by the long …

