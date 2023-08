Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 30 July 2023 08:25 Hits: 6

Bush's hit single "Running Up That Hill" featured in the Netflix series "Stranger Things" in 2022 and hit one billion streams on Spotify this June. A flash mob celebrates her birthday and her enduring allure.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/%E2%81%A0most-wuthering-heights-day-ever-as-kate-bush-turns-65/a-66376134?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf