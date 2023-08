Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 01 August 2023 02:15 Hits: 6

Cloud's family said that he was struggling with the recent death of his father. Cloud was known for playing Fezco in HBO's intense teen drama "Euphoria."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/euphoria-actor-angus-cloud-dies-at-25/a-66402407?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf