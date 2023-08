Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 31 July 2023 21:17 Hits: 2

Cardi B was performing in Las Vegas when a fan threw a drink at her. Concertgoers have thrown objects at musical artists in several highly publicized instances in the past few months.

(Image credit: Michel Euler/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/31/1191157084/cardi-b-throws-microphone-fan-concert-drink