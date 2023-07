Articles

They don't say "Detroit Vs. Everybody" for nothing: Dismissed from the outside and splintered within, Michigan's rap cities turned scrap-or-die underdog status into a gritty aesthetic all its own.

(Image credit: Kyle Gustafson / Bennett Raglin / Kevin Winter / Ilya S. Savenok/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/27/1189985872/hip-hop-50-detroit-flint