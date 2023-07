Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 27 July 2023 09:00 Hits: 2

Shifting from English to French to Guro, Peter One brings his passion-filled songs about his storied past to the Tiny Desk.

(Image credit: Michael Zamora/NPR/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/27/1189984754/peter-one-tiny-desk-concert