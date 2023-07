Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 27 July 2023 09:01 Hits: 3

The long-runningBritish band introduces drum-and-bass-tinged breakbeats, strings and dub production to its delicate indie pop.

(Image credit: Andy Willsher/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/27/1189936318/the-clientele-i-am-not-there-anymore-review