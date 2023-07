Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 09:05 Hits: 4

In his 61 years as lead singer of the Rolling Stones, Jagger has evolved from rebel to knight, with a colorful private life. Despite turning 80, the icon rocks on.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/mick-jagger-turns-80-the-evolution-of-a-rolling-stones-icon/a-66326219?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf