Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023

This is the demand of World Heritage Watch. With the targeted destruction of historic buildings in the Ukrainian city of Odesa, Russia has crossed a line.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/unesco-world-heritage-committee-should-exclude-russia/a-66352696?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf