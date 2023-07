Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 18:57 Hits: 3

Breaking the moratorium on posts about the controversy surrounding Jason Aldean's new song and video, "Try That in a Small Town" to dispel some misinformation that Saving Country Music has intimate knowledge of.

The post No, Willie Nelson Did Not Call Out Jason Aldean at FairWell Fest first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/no-willie-nelson-did-not-call-out-jason-aldean-at-fairwell-fest/