Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 01:18 Hits: 5

Well darn. Going on 16 years in business, over 8,000 published articles, and Saving Country Music finally won something. On July 22rd, the Texas Country Music Association announced the winners for their 2023 industry awards.

The post Saving Country Music Named TCMA ‘Media Outlet of the Year’ first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/saving-country-music-named-tcma-media-outlet-of-the-year/