Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 25 July 2023 20:35 Hits: 3

NPR's Mary Louise Kelly talks with the Indigo Girls, Amy Ray and Emily Saliers, about their 1989 hit "Closer to Fine" being featured prominently in the new Barbie movie.

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/25/1190066375/the-indigo-girls-find-themselves-in-a-barbie-world