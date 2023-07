Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 26 July 2023 01:10 Hits: 3

If you’re a fan of Kurt Vile, Steve Gunn, Kevin Morby and cosmic country and folk sounds in general then this new single from Melbourne artist Sunset Stranger will appeal. There’s a dreamy drift and pastoral psychedelia to this ‘Shades Of Time‘, the second single from the new album Double Dream, due out in 2023. …

Read more https://posttowire.com/2023/07/26/sunset-stranger-releases-hypnotic-new-single-shades-of-time/