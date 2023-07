Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 24 July 2023 20:19 Hits: 8

This weekend's Rock The South country music festival in Cullman, Alabama was supposed to be a joyous occasion. But for 18-year-old Reid Watts, it's a different story.

The post Young Man Brutally Beaten at Rock The South Festival first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/young-man-brutally-beaten-at-rock-the-south-festival/