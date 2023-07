Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 24 July 2023 11:56 Hits: 8

US director Jay Scheib is bringing a new sense of reality to this year's festival in Bavaria, with Wagner's operas being presented with the help of virtual technology.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bayreuth-festival-richard-wagner-s-work-gets-3d-effect/a-66326784?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf