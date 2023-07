Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Monday, 24 July 2023 14:23 Hits: 12

Christopher Nolan's latest blockbuster "Oppenheimer" has caused controversy among Hindu nationalist groups in India. A senior government official has written a letter to the director urging him to remove the "sex scene."

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/oppenheimer-sex-scene-sparks-outrage-in-india/a-66330682?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf