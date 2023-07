Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 23 July 2023 15:33 Hits: 2

Similar to his previous releases, Stapleton is not saying much to the public about what to expect from the album, what the inspirations behind the album are, or anything else. Instead he's allowing the music to speak for itself.

The post Chris Stapleton Announces New Album “Higher” first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/chris-stapleton-announces-new-album-higher/