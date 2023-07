Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Sunday, 23 July 2023 14:46 Hits: 3

Band's gigs in Indonesia and Taiwan called off "due to current circumstances" following Matty Healy's comments slamming anti-LGBTQ laws shut down Kuala Lumpur music fest

Read more https://www.rollingstone.com/music/music-news/the-1975-cancel-asia-tour-malaysian-festival-controversy-1234793802/