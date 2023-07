Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 21 July 2023 15:30 Hits: 2

The "most known unknown" rap city found its voice by embracing the dark and light sides of its history equally: the horror stories and church hymns, the field hollers and Stax stacks.

(Image credit: Frazer Harrison / Scott Gries/ Greg Campbell / Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/21/1188419000/hip-hop-50-memphis