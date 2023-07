Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 21 July 2023

Watts, who died July 12, was born in Germany to a Hungarian mother and an African American father. He became famous at age 16 after performing with Leonard Bernstein. Originally broadcast in 1985.

