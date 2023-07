Articles

The Latin Alternative Music Conference just wrapped its 24th edition. Colombian hip-hop duo Dawer x Damper and Argentinian rock band Usted SeƱalemelo received this year's Discovery Awards.

(Image credit: Karlo Ramos/LAMC)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/21/1189450178/the-artists-shaking-up-the-industry-at-the-latin-alternative-music-conference