Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 21 July 2023 12:52 Hits: 4

American jazz singer Tony Bennett has died in New York. Throughout his career, the legendary crooner collaborated with the likes of Aretha Franklin, Paul McCartney and Lady Gaga.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/tony-bennett-us-singer-dies-at-96/a-66309716?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf