Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 17:10 Hits: 7

Summer feels infinite, but also rushed in its impermanence. Roséwave bottles that infinity with a soundtrack that spans generations and genres of music.

(Image credit: Abi Inman/NPR)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/19/1188103330/playlist-rosewave-best-summer-ever