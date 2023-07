Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 17:29 Hits: 8

A decades-long investigation into the murder of the rapper appeared to take another turn on Monday after Las Vegas police searched a home in Henderson, Nev.

(Image credit: Frank Wiese/AP)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/19/1188565874/tupac-murder-investigation-house-search