Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Thursday, 20 July 2023 09:00 Hits: 3

On The Ballad of Darren, the band's ninth album (and a surprise after years away), Damon Albarn and company understand the key to aging gracefully is noticing the things your younger self never could.

(Image credit: Reuben Bastienne-Lewis/Courtesy of the artist)

Read more https://www.npr.org/2023/07/20/1188577283/blur-the-ballad-of-darren-review