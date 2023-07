Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023 10:29 Hits: 4

Celebrating its 20th anniversary, the German festival offers mixed themes, from animal rights and empowerment to love in all its forms.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/lgbtq-and-diversity-at-the-indian-film-festival-stuttgart/a-66232140?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf