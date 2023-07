Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 16:56 Hits: 3

Every so often, it is important to stop down, pay tribute, and appreciate all of the living legends we still have around in country and roots music. These are the contributors who you can sometimes trace back to the very formations of country.

The post Country Music’s Oldest Living Links and Legends (2.0) first appeared on Saving Country Music.

Read more https://www.savingcountrymusic.com/country-musics-oldest-living-links-and-legends-2-0/