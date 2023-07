Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Wednesday, 19 July 2023

Last week Melbourne singer-songwriter Clint Wilson released ‘Slow to Trust‘, the third single from his forthcoming new album, L.A. (August 11th). Today I’m very pleased to be able to premiere the song’s clip which finds Wilson and band performing in glorious black and white, filmed and directed by Stu Art Video Productions. The song dances lightly …

