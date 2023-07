Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Tuesday, 18 July 2023 11:41 Hits: 6

Chinese-American martial artist and film star Bruce Lee died 50 years ago. His legacy often skips over his philosophical and poetic writings.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/bruce-lee-the-kung-fu-legend-s-legacy-lives-on/a-66176496?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf