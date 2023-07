Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 15 July 2023

Colter Wall has released his latest album called Little Songs via LaHonda Records and his new deal with RCA to early critical acclaim. To celebrate the new release, the Saskatchewan, Canada native headed just south of the border.

