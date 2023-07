Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Friday, 14 July 2023 07:51 Hits: 5

It's summer along the Seine, and tourists and Parisians are looking to cool off. But the mood has been affected by violent unrest in recent weeks. DW reporter Kim Sterzel sends a personal report from Paris.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/in-paris-summer-starts-amid-protests/a-66209133?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf