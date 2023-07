Articles

Category: Art/Music Published on Saturday, 15 July 2023 21:35 Hits: 2

Rammstein lead singer Till Lindemann has been accused of drugging and sexually assaulting women at afterparties. More than 76,000 people signed a petition calling for the metal band's Berlin shows to be cancelled.

Read more https://www.dw.com/en/berlin-hundreds-protest-rammstein-over-sexual-abuse-claims/a-66244998?maca=en-rss-en-cul-2090-rdf